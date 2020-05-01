The parking lots around Tahlequah’s hospitals were full of community members as health care workers came out of the buildings Friday afternoon to watch the Oklahoma National Guard 138th Fighter Wing jets fly over.
Dubbed the Salute to Oklahoma Health Professionals and First Responders, four F-16 Viper jets conducted flyovers on April 30 and May first across Northeastern Oklahoma.
"We are thankful to the Oklahoma Air National Guard and everyone locally who continue to boost the morale of the staff during these trying times,” said Gary Harrington, chairman of the Tahlequah Hospital Authority.
Some Northeastern Health System employees said the event helped them to feel appreciated and recognized.
“It makes us feel proud doing what we’re doing,” said Lisa Shoemake, social worker. “We are being a constant presence. We’ll always be here. I’m proud to be in health care, especially at this hospital.”
