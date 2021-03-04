PIPE DREAMS: Winter storm turned water woes into nightmares for some, and plumbers are dealing with backlogs

When it snows, it pours for the plumbers of Cherokee County.
The recent winter storm that hit Northeast Oklahoma still has tradesmen answering calls from those who experienced pipe damage. Single-digit temperatures that lasted several days took a toll, with many people encountering frozen or broken pipes. It’s left local plumbers reeling to keep up with the demand.
Kinsey’s Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is still repairing damage from the storm, and owner Wanda Kinsey said the company has a long list of customers they still have to get to.
“We’ve just been covered up,” she said. “The pipes are busted; some don’t have water. All we can do is put them on the list and get to them as we can. We also have commercial jobs and their pipes busted, too. So we’re really backed up and we’re taking calls, still. People have been pretty good about waiting.”
Clear Creek Plumbing, a family-operated business, is dealing with numerous issues with plumbing systems, and the list of customers is booked up into next week. Owner Leslie Hardison said the company has been extremely busy since the winter storm.
“My service guys have been working overtime to accommodate and get everyone in and taken care of, and they’re still working on ones now that are busted or don’t have any water,” she said. “It’s been very hectic.”
In the past could of weeks, nearly all of Clear Creek’s service calls have been for busted pipes. They’ve also dealt with hot water tanks not working, sewer lines that are backed up, and leaky faucets. Hardison said the majority of customers said they kept their water running during the cold stretch.
“What a lot of them didn’t understand is that the hot freezes before the cold water does, so a lot of people didn’t have hot water,” Hardison said. “If they will leave the hot and cold running on each faucet in their house, and open up the cabinets to where their water sources are coming up from, the heat from the house will keep that from freezing.”
One of the oldest homes in Tahlequah somehow escaped damage from the storm. At the Thompson House, board member Beth Herrington said the group that takes care of the old home was careful to maintain the heat.
““The older people, like myself, know you have to keep your pipes running, your water running, and somebody saw about the house all the time, because you don’t want any water damage," Herrington said.
The Cherokee Nation has also been offering assistance to those with plumbing problems. The tribe recently rolled out an online assessment program and invested $4 million to help Cherokees living within the reservation get their homes repaired. As of Wednesday, 273 people had applied for assistance.
“As the recent winter storms moved out of the area, and even as temperatures began to warm up, many Cherokee homeowners throughout Northeast Oklahoma were left dealing with the damages caused by frozen pipes,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We recognize the enormity of the situation. Without access to water, Cherokee citizens may be forced to go without, or to find other more-costly and more-inconvenient sources away from their homes. On top of this, they are already feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The tribe has encouraged its citizens to complete the online assessment to gauge the damage of primary residences. Once the homeowner completes the assessment, CN staff reviews the specific information of each case.
“To help expedite these repairs and ensure we can reconnect water supplies to the Cherokees impacted by this storm, we may contact a third-party contractor to assess the damage to a homeowner’s property and repair it,” said Chief of Staff Todd Enlow. “This is why it is so important that Cherokees provide all information and documentation requested through the online assessment. Incomplete submissions will slow the process, and we are committed to sending help as quickly as possible.”
The tribe also has encouraged Cherokees who rent to work with their landlords to solve plumbing issues, as landlords are responsible for maintaining all electrical, plumbing, sanitary, heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning needs. The new online assessment program is available at https://zfrmz.com/FhWNwtxWVYCUlEdzUAlh.
