Employees of a tech company new to Tahlequah pitched in and packed bags of food for the Tahlequah Public Schools Backpack Program on Aug. 1.
On Tuesday, Provalus employees built over 200 packs filled with various snacks and non-perishable foods for TPS students.
“As our mission is to revitalize and make a difference in these communities. We think hunger is one of those [issues] we can attack, so we find [organizations] like this to be able to partner with and feed the need,” said Will Ruzic, Provalus vice president of operations.
Amy Spears, Grants and Federal Programs clerk and TPS Outreach Center Backpack and Outreach coordinator, said the backpack program not only helps displaced or homeless students, but all who need the assistance. Each bag includes dairy, meat, juice, vegetables, fruit, and treats. The backpack program runs all year long, but the items packaged by Provalus will be the beginning snack packs for the new school year.
Spears said community support helps ensure the program will be able to help families in the area.
“Just to reach out to say, ‘Hey, this is something we love to do, too, and we’d love to be on board. How can we help?’ Just to have the additional partnership is fantastic,” said Spears.
Ruzic said Provalus, a company that has recently established itself in Tahlequah, is an information technology outsourcing firm and manages services like cybersecurity, security, and network operations for other corporations. Christen Black, co-founder of Optomi Professional Services, said the mission of Provalus is to also change people’s lives.
“The service aspect of volunteering has always been important to our company, and so we will certainly do this as much as we can and donate our time and our resources,” said Black.
Paul Roberts, delivery director at Provalus, said he recently relocated to Tahlequah from Jasper, Texas. Roberts said the main reason he got involved with Provalus was the company’s drive to help revitalize, rebuild, and stabilize communities.
“That is our future, so [in regard to] generational poverty, how we support and how we grow all starts with the kids,” said Roberts. “Making sure they have the space to grow up in a healthy, happy home with the tools and resources that they need. That’s why we partner with schools with STEM so we can really champion education, but also community involvement and it starts with kids.”
While Provalus mainly works with technology, Ruzic said the organization plans to partner with other traditional charities, such as the backpack program, in the future. To further help aid children in the community, Ruzic said Provalus has started to do outreach work that focuses children and helps them learn more about coding, software development, and technology.
“[Children] are just at the heart of who we are,” said Ruzic. “When we want to make a difference in the community, we just think children are an area that need a lot of that assistance. It’s our mission to make a difference.”
The TPS Outreach Center is always looking for more assistance.
“Just to have that help is tremendous because just during the school year we probably give out at least 200-plus [packs] a week,” said Spears.
Learn more
To get involved with the backpack program at the TPS Outreach Center, call 918-458-4198.
