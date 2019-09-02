OKLAHOMA CITY - After this year's fall football season, one Oklahoma family will have a solid game plan to save for college. The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan's Pigskin Piggybank Sweepstakes kicks off this week. The winning family will receive $5,529 toward an OCSP account, and OCSP will kick in $5,529 to the winner's school.
"Fall is a great time to develop a winning strategy to save for college," said State Treasurer Randy McDaniel, board chair for OCSP. "We typically encourage saving at an early age to give accounts more time to grow, but this sweepstakes incentivizes families of all students to get into the game and start saving for the future."
Beneficiaries of all ages are eligible to win. One randomly chosen family will receive a $5,529 OCSP account on behalf of their child. The sweepstakes ends at 5 p.m. on Oct. 11. To enter, simply fill out the form on www.ok4saving.org/buzz/pigskin.php. The winner will be recognized at his or her school later this fall, where OCSP will also make a $5,529 donation to the winning student's school.
"The influence educators have on our children is strong, and we want to encourage more conversations about higher education in Oklahoma. To reward that partnership and thank our schools, a financial contribution to the winner's school will also be made," said McDaniel.
The sweepstakes is open to Oklahoma residents who are parents, grandparents or legal guardians who are at least 21 years old and have a child or grandchild who is also an Oklahoma resident.
For more information about the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan, visit www.ok4saving.org or call 877-654-7284.
