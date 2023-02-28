The Tahlequah City Planning Commission, during a Feb. 28 meeting, elected members for calendar year 2023.
Secretary Ryan Cannonie was elected chairperson, while Vice Chair Robert Batson was elected secretary. Chairperson Michael Torkelson was nominated as vice chair and accepted.
The board recommended approval for a Planned Unit Development District. Details of what that entails will be published in the Tuesday, March 7 edition.
What's next
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. on March 28 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
