The Tahlequah City Planning Commission on March 28 focused on the use of a public right-of-way for parking by Two Rivers Academy, a Montessori school owned by Krista and Wes Wheeler.
The commissioners recommended that parallel parking, instead of angle parking spaces, be sent to City Council for discussion and approval.
Krista Wheeler said the school needs angled parking on Fifth Street to accommodate parents and employees. The school recently built a play area for toddlers, requiring the loss of a front parking lot.
When the dog park was developed, the city paved Fifth Street farther onto the area the school used, and left the utilities in the middle of the road.
Wes Wheeler said there is historical use for parking in the area.
The city does not allow parking in a right-of-way, with the exception of the downtown area. It is a public safety factor of backing into oncoming traffic and also keeping it free for public use.
The 60-foot easement is for the roadway, sidewalks, utilities, and for anybody in the public to be. Utilities can be in the right-of-way. The right-of-way on Fifth Street has existed since 1952, said Tannehill.
Wheeler reiterated that parallel parking would not satisfy all of the school's needs.
"You had a survey done, and you had your property staked, and your fence is right on your property line," said Tannehill. "I parked up against that fence and I was technically in the street right-of-away."
"I understand that, but the safety concern is what we discussed and safety-wise, it's minimal," said Wheeler.
The owners built the fence bordering their property line to facilitate a half-circle driveway from Park Hill Drive onto Fifth Street. Wheeler said parents would eventually begin using it to drop off their children with employees' assistance, rather than parking and walking them into the school.
Commissioner Armondo Duke said he frequents a business in that area, and traffic can be heavy. Wheeler said peak times for traffic for the school are different than other businesses.
"I'm a little hesitant to even recommend approval for occupying a right-of-way for parking purposes," said Tannehill. "In the event we have a street widening project, we've got to work around those parking spaces, and from a future planning standpoint, it's certainly not a best practice to allow private use of [a] city right-of-way."
If the owners are not satisfied with the recommendation, they can resubmit their case to city council for further discussion.
The last item on the agenda was code revisions, clarifying language and conflict with state code. The changes were approved to send to city council for their input and approval.
What's next
The next City Planning Commission meeting is April 25 at 3 p.m.
