During a short meeting of the Tahlequah Planning Commission Aug. 30, members appointed the newest commissioner, Andy Harris, as vice chair, and a petitioner’s application for a street closure was approved.
Rodney Sumner petitioned the commission for the closure of a portion of Clay Street.
“This is a portion of the original plat of the town site. The street was never constructed, and at some point, the city bought the triangle piece just to the north of where the street closure is, to extend May Avenue to Bluff Avenue,” said Tanner Tannehill, planning and development director.
There are no utilities, and the planning commission did receive a “no objection” from one of the communication companies and Tahlequah Public Works Authority.
The petitioner owns property on both sides of Clay Street. The closure would allow Sumner to build a structure on an otherwise vacate piece of property.
“The city still owns a section of the triangle piece where May Street runs through, for May Street to be a continued street,” said Tannehill.
The petitioner, Rodney Sumner, purchased the property in 1984.
“The last mayor made it [possible] for surplus land to be bought by citizens, so I bought Lot 5 of Block 92, not the whole triangle because the city street goes through part of it,” said Sumner. “All we are doing now is trying to get clean, continuous title.”
The motion was approved and referred for consideration by council at its next meeting, where it will be read and then approved at the October meeting, or earlier if a special meeting is called. The ordinance must have two readings by the council before final approval.
Three properties, all owned by the same owners, applied to have their back property line at 1430 N. Vinita Ave. extended to allow for the construction of an accessory building. All zoning and setback requirements have been met for this process. The matter was approved.
An item regarding a street closure of a portion of Wilcox Circle in the Cherry Springs Estate, was tabled by request of the petitioner.
What’s next
The next planning commission meeting is Sept. 26, at 3 p.m. in council chambers.
