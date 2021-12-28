The Tahlequah City Planning Commission approved several ordinance changes during a Dec. 28 meeting.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the proposed changes were part of 11 months worth of work between him and the Planning Commission.
“The regulations that are being proposed are only going to apply to changes of use of structures and/or changes of use of land, or new construction,” said Tannehill. “Everything that exists at the time of adoption will continue to exist as it is until one of those three things occurs.”
The goal was to make a better organized document as Tannehill, and others, felt it wasn’t user-friendly and it was difficult to interpret.
“What we did, hopefully in a better way, will make it a little bit better organized document so we consolidated all of those chapters and sections into one document that is hopefully easier to read for the general public, for the staff, for the [Planning Commission], Board of Adjustment, and City Council,” said Tannehill.
The zoning map update consisted of reviewing the existing map and getting a better understanding of what properties were zoned.
“I gathered all ordinances and all subdivision plats affecting the going changes. I checked those ordinances, and the motions made at those meetings and made sure they reflected our existing map,” said Tannehill.
They identified existing land uses throughout the city limits in which zoning classifications were assigned to particular parcels in the city.
“We have nine zoning districts established, and what is proposed is 20 different zoning districts and a large portion of that is tiered residential structure,” said Tannehill.
As for land-use, Tannehill said there are 156 uses identified and they were able to get that down to 120 uses.
Changes were proposed to development standard codes regarding signs, landscaping, fencing, off-street parking, exterior lighting, and transportation and access.
A section included historic preservation and Tannehill said there weren’t a lot of changes to it.
“It does make it clear the requirement for design guidelines in those proposed historic districts to be established prior to the designation of that historic district,” he said.
An issue that held a lot of discussion up by the Historic Preservation Commission was the review of painting of the homes in those districts.
“That requirement has been removed and the process for approval does have to go through the Historic Preservation Commission, the Planning Commission, and ultimately goes to Council,” said Tannehill.
All proposed changes will go to City Council to be voted on, but Tannehill said that wouldn’t be seen during the upcoming Jan. 3 meeting.
In other business, the board recommended approval with modifications, or denial of a lot combination application for properties located east of El Molcajete, 105 S. Oak Ave, and 2415 Diffee Drive.
What's next
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. on Jan. 25 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
