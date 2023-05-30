The Planning Commission met May 30 and approved a request from a Canadian firm to change the zoning for 1598 Park Hill Road from local commercial district C-1 to regional commercial district C-3.
Taylor Tannehill, planning and development director, explained the applicant’s request for the change in zoning. David Cross, a Cherokee Nation citizen from Vancouver, Canada, wants to move his business to Tahlequah. The proposed business is a small-scale production of plastics that are molded with equipment.
The planning department determined the business would fit in the category of “wholesale establishment.”
“In order for a wholesale establishment to be within a C-3 zoning district, it has to have a special exception,” said Tannehill. “The C-3 zoning falls in line with the comprehensive plan, and we recommend the zoning change regardless of the special exception change.”
Jasen Wright, broker and owner of Century 21 Wright Real Estate, spoke on behalf of Cross. The proposed new business owner has sold his building in Canada and is looking to relocate to Tahlequah. In the packet provided to the commission, a map showed the existing zoning in relation to where the building is located that Cross wishes to establish his business.
“Cross expects to employ around 12 people or more, and that would be a great asset to our community,” said Wright. “He said he works in over 700 stores in 29 countries, so this is a pretty good economic impact [for Tahlequah].”
The operation is expected not to produce any noise or sound disruption for the neighborhood.
“He could have gone anywhere. He wanted to be within the Cherokee Nation and after searching several towns in this area, decided Tahlequah is where he wants to make his home,” said Wright.
Cross’s family is originally from the Chouteau area and left Oklahoma in the 1940s, and Cross wants to bring his family back to his homeland.
Nathan Reed, CEO and president of the Chamber of Commerce, shared that Cross came through the portal of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. The portal is the avenue anyone interested in bringing a business to Oklahoma first submits their application.
“You can’t get any state incentive unless you go through the portal,” said Reed. “So a lot of people go through this portal to get all the incentives that they can.”
Neither Reed or Wright have any knowledge on what kind of incentives Cross may have negotiated for moving his business to Oklahoma.
“He fell in love with Tahlequah,” said Reed. “[The building in Park Hill] works for his needs, at least to start, and he has growth plans. It’s very high paying jobs, up to $80,000 per job, much higher than a standard manufacturing or warehouse or wholesale, which comes in around the $40,000-$50,000 range.”
The commission voted to approve the request for the zoning to be changed to C-3. This measure will be considered by the city council on June 5 for final approval.
The commission also discussed the 911 office, which wants to revisit an old ordinance that provides a consistent system for naming of streets, and the designations of avenue, street, or drive. The plan is to give developers a list of possibilities to choose from, instead of going back and forth on names until they land on one that works.
Immediately following the planning meeting, the Board of Adjustment approved the exception of “wholesale establishment” in C-3 zoning.
What’s next:
A special council meeting to consider the proposed budget will take place June 1 at 5:30 p.m., and on June 5 the regular council meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m.
