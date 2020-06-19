The Tahlequah City Planning Commission approved two rezoning applications during a June 18 meeting.
Jeard Ballew asked for a zoning change from a single-family residential district (R-1) to a multiple-family residential district (R-3) on 1210 and 1300 Seminary Avenue.
"There's two houses and the houses are being removed. We will tear down the house because they're not in a condition that makes sense to remodel or upkeep," said Ballew. "So we will remove the houses and replace with them either three duplexes or one building that will be an eight-unit apartment complex."
Glenn Ferguson requested a zoning change from a single-family residential district (R-1) to a general commercial district (C-2) for property on North Grand Avenue and the State Highway 82 Bypass.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said some surrounding properties were C-2, and Ferguson owned those properties. Ferguson didn't disclose to Hammons what his plans were for the property.
"He wants to make it uniform and it's not a terrible fit for C-2," said Hammons. "I think it's pretty straightforward to do it, but that's just my opinion."
What's next
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. on July 16 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
