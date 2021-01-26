The Tahlequah City Planning Commission discussed next steps pertaining to the "My Tahlequah: 2040 Plan" adoption during a Jan. 26 meeting.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill explained items in the implementation table that can could be achieved with a zoning code update and a subdivision update.
“The first thing we’ve got to do collectively is identify the types of zoning districts we’re going to have in this new zoning code,” said Tannehill. “It might be specifically from the future land uses that were identified in the comprehensive plan, such as the corridor overlays to downtown mixed use.”
Tannehill said he would like to have a distinct characteristic of a neighborhood when it’s being platted.
“It allows us to pin down that zoning district for future subdivisions when they come in for an R-1 single-family residential. We don’t really know what that’s going to look like until they bring that plat in. And then they can theoretically start lot splitting to reduce the lot sizes to a degree that it was never intended in the first place,” he said.
Another aspect of the implementation table is a zoning map update.
“Currently, downtown is C-2, and if we ‘rezone’ that to a downtown mixed use zoning district, that would need to be reflected into the map at the adoption of the new ordinance,” said Tannehill. “In the event that we may have different densities for residential, we may put that large-lot residential where it applies, and the small-lot residential where it applies on the map, too.”
While there is no reason to put an overlay in the downtown district, Tannehill suggested creating a separate zoning district.
“That has certain parking requirements, the use is downtown, and all of those things e specific to the downtown area,” said Tannehill.
Another change Tannehill would like to see is establishing history preservation district outline guidelines.
“You define the district areas and you put that on the map. But then, inside each one of those areas, you have specific design guideline associated with specific district; that has never been done,” Tannehill said. “The idea there is any building permit that comes to city hall for approval, we check those requirements in those designed guidelines that have already been established.”
The entire process of the ordinance update, subdivision regulation updates, incorporating Stormwater criteria, and lot split procedures could take 6-12 months.
What's next
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
