The Tahlequah City Planning Commission, during a Feb. 22 meeting, recommended approval of a lot split application from Cherokee Nation Property Management.
The property is at 3286 Cherokee Springs Road, and Ryan Cannonie, secretary of the Planning Commission, said the split application wasn’t necessary, but since it was requested, they approved it.
A split application for property located on State Street was withdrawn.
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. on March 29 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
