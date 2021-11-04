Plans moving forward to get Snowflake ice rink up again

Preparations and equipment installation for Tahlequah's Winter Festival Ice Rink are currently underway, and opening day is just around the corner.
Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff, who is also Tahlequah Sports League president, had said there were several hurdles to overcome in the next three months, and that was three months ago.
TSL took the necessary steps to secure the finances as far as fundraising, and Ratliff said they feel they are in a good place to bring this attraction back to the community.
Tahlequah officials entered into an agreement with TSL during a Nov. 1 City Council meeting to use city supplies related to the ice rink, and Ratliff said set-up work would begin Nov. 2.
Parks and Recreation Foreman Rocky Neugin said sand was brought in from Muskogee Sand, and crews have been spreading it at the location. Ratliff said he hopes to have Snowflake open from Nov. 19 through Jan. 2.
"We want this to be a condensed season. We want to provide this, and that's 45 days, give or take. Get it in, set it up, enjoy the holidays and bring some life back into downtown for the Christmas season, and then fold it up and get it out," said Ratliff.
Ratliff anticipates the chiller will be in use around Nov. 10, and he said it will take about a week to make the ice.
In the meantime, Neugin said, crews will finish the sandbox, put up the walls, and lay out the coils.
TSL was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation, and Ratliff announced the group's plans in July to bring back the ice rink. He did have some setbacks, including vandalism of the Zamboni.
"The Zamboni historically has been stored at the old Solid Waste at the end of Basin Avenue with all of the [ice] rink equipment. A couple of items turned up missing or vandalized," he said.
An ice skate sharpener was stolen, and Ratliff said TSL has already ordered a new one, which costs $1,200.
"I didn't want to wait until if [the agreement] passes and then we're in and we don't have it," he said. The same thing with the radiator [for the Zamboni]; I went ahead and got the radiator and we ordered four new cleated tires."
TSL employees will operate the rink and patrons can order their skates, food and drinks through the Snack Monkey app.
"The only other guy we will add is Adam Richmond. It's a real technical job to shave the ice, to run the Zamboni, and there's really only two folks - maybe [Street Commissioner Kevin Smith] can do it," said Ratliff.
