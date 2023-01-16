Plat should ease Downing traffic congestion

Construction to help ease traffic congestion caused by the reopening of Braum's and construction of new businesses along East Downing Street is underway.
An introduction plat of Rivercenter Addition was approved by the Tahlequah City Planning Commission during a Nov. 29 meeting. The nod will to allow the developer to proceed with construction of two streets.
"One being the main road into the development of 70 acres north of the Whataburger and 7 Brew, and the other is an extension of Ward Street. The introduction plat will be followed up with a preliminary plat that includes the 70 acres to the north," Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said.
The zoning code requires the approval of an introduction plat before changing of grades to the property are made. A plat is required for any extension of streets the city intends to adopt at some point.
Tannehill said the preliminary plat is slated to be presented to the planning commission for approval during the Jan. 31 meeting.
The developer intends to design a "T" area, which will eventually evolve into dedicated streets, between 7 Brew and Whataburger. The coffee shop is already open, and the Whataburger area is in the development stage.
"The road extension is currently under construction; however, the point of access to the [Bertha Parker Bypass] is still being worked out between the developer and the [Oklahoma Department of Transportation]," Tannehill said.
The developer received tentative approval of the extension, but Tannehill said some paperwork still needs to be completed to finalize the arrangement.
The "right-in-right-out" street will provide an additional point of ingress/egress to the area.
"The additional access won't alleviate all congestion on Downing, but it should provide a positive impact on the area. The Ward extension will help as well. The extension will allow people leaving those businesses to access Downing Street from Plaza Drive," Tannehill said.
With the reopening of Braum's and the development of areas where more eateries could be constructed, Tannehill said there will be work to the roads as well.
"The proposed development to the north will include additional street extensions and access points to existing roads. Those improvements will be required to be constructed prior to building permits being issued," he said.
