HULBERT – Some Oklahoma creatures get a bum rap, but despite what humans may think about them, they play an important role in the environment.
At Sequoyah State Park’s Three Forks Nature Center, another new resident has signed a lease. Ozzy, a 6-month-old opossum, was recently taken in and will serve as an ambassador for his species.
Not long ago, Ozzy was picked up as a baby, along with his siblings, and brought to WildCare Oklahoma. While the rest of the litter can be sent back into the wild, Ozzy was deemed unfit for release due to his unique mutation. He has leucism, an abnormal condition of reduced pigmentation that causes him to be mostly white, with black ears, eyes and feet.
“With this coloration, it makes him not blend in with the environment that he’s in,” said Sierra Coon, park naturalist. “He has no camouflage, so he’s sticking out in comparison to everything else he’s around. Due to that, he would be a lot easier prey than an opossum that had normal coloring.”
Aside from his color, Ozzy is overall a very a health animal. Leucism can often cause poor eyesight, though his handlers haven’t noticed any issues with him, yet. But with his condition making him an easy target, WildCare knew he’d have to find a home elsewhere. So the organization started work immediately to get him sociable with people.
“They reached out to us to see if we had the availability and if we were a good fit for him,” Coon said. “He’s been an amazing ambassador so far, and he’s only been here for a few months. I can only imagine how much of an impact he’s going to make in the amount of time that we have him.”
Ozzy ambled into the nature center at about 8 ounces. Once he’s fully grown, he could weigh up to roughly 10 pounds. He won’t live at the park for as long as some of the other residents, like the 42-year-old bald eagle. Opossums typically live for about three years, while the oldest recorded opossum lived for four years and five months.
During his time at Sequoyah, Ozzy will help teach visitors about the importance of his species and the role it plays in Oklahoma wildlife. An omnivore, Ozzy has a broad diet that consists of insects, fruits, vegetables and raw meat. A steak was included in his lunch on Wednesday. In the wild, opossums help reduce the population of nuisance species.
“They eat venomous snakes and non-venomous snakes,” Coon said. “They eat ticks and other species that could potentially be a vector for a disease. They can eat up to 4,000 ticks, on average, in a week. They have a preference for decaying fruit over fresh. They eat carrion, which is decaying flesh. So they really are nature’s clean-up crew.”
One common misconception about opossums is that they carry rabies. In fact, rabies is extremely rare in opossums, because their body temperatures are so low the virus cannot live inside them.
“Their role in the environment is almost entirely overlooked, to the point where they have a negative reputation,” Coon said. “But they’re such a vital part of our environment.”
Ozzy is still getting adjusted to his new home. During the evenings, he is kept inside the nature center, and visits his outdoor enclosure during the day. Eventually, he’ll be left outside next door to his new roommates, a pair of red foxes that live at the center. He’s gained fast fame, though, and will enjoy much attention during his stay at Sequoyah State Park.
“We’ve had a lot of interest not only on our social media, but in person as well,” Coon said. “We’ve had so many visitors come see him. He’s not your average opossum, and people are dying to be able to get a close encounter with our wildlife, whereas in the wild, that might not be possible.”
Check it out
The Three Forks Nature Center at Sequoyah State Park is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
