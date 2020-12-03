Plumber offers tips to prevent frozen pipes

As winter nears, temperatures in Northeast Oklahoma have already started to drop, leaving pipes at risk of freezing and possibly bursting if the weather gets too cold.
Frozen pipes can be detrimental to homes. According to information from American Red Cross, provide by the Tahlequah Public Works Authority, water expands as it freezes and can create tremendous pressure on whatever is containing it, such as metal or plastic pipes.
Pipes that freeze most frequently include those exposed to severe cold, such as outdoor hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines, and water sprinkler lines; water supply pipes in unheated interior areas, like basements and crawl spaces, attics, garages, or kitchen cabinets; and pipes that run against exterior walls that have little or no insulation.
But homeowners can take precautions to prevent frozen pipes or water damage. Perhaps the most important step is to unhook water hoses from outside faucets.
"That's the leading cause of a busted, or frozen pipe," said Robert House, of House to House Plumbing. "Right along with that, go down to Lowe's or Tahlequah Lumber and get one of those Styrofoam boots to put on your outside faucet once you remove the water hose."
Retaining heat in the house is important for preventing frozen pipes. According to TPWA, the heat in a home should never be set to lower than 55 degrees. If residents plan to be away for extended periods of time, they should have someone check their houses daily to make sure heat is still on to prevent freezing, or drain and shut off the water system.
"You've got to have your home heated to keep your pipes from getting below 32 [degrees]," said House. "Since most people have heat, what we recommend is keeping your cabinet door open that's under your sinks. This allows the heat to generate through and kind of warm up the pipes coming up through the floor."
Homeowners can consider installing products to insulate water pipes, such as pipe sleeves or heat tape. Newspaper can even provide some level of insulation for exposed pipes. However, House said there is a misconception that insulation will stop pipes from freezing or bursting.
"What pipe insulation does is, it retains what heat is already in your pipes at the temperature of your water," he said. "So therefore, if you insulate a pipe and stick it out in sub-zero weather, it's still going to freeze, no matter how much insulation you put on it. It does help with windchill factors and wind blowing through that takes heat away from it."
Most people are familiar with leaving faucets running at a trickle or drip overnight. It's important that people leave both the hot and cold water running. House said the majority of the frozen and busted pipes he deals with are on the hot water lines.
"A drip doesn't quite do it," said House. "You just want a very small stream, but you also have to do the hot and the cold. A big misconception is that because it's hot, it won't freeze, which is not the case."
If pipes do freeze, the first thing homeowners should do is open their faucets to give the frozen water somewhere to go. Then they should open their cabinet doors to help warm the pipes. If they are not going to call a professional, they should also turn off the water at the their meters or main valves to their homes, because as the ice thaws and begins to break loose, if the pipe is busted, it can cause the house to flood, said House.
"Every homeowner should know where to cut the main water off," said House. "Then turn off your power source to your water heater, because if that's busted, it can drain out and you could have other issues as far as draining your water heater, or maybe a fire hazard."
Those who don't plan to be away from home for long periods of time, and cannot find someone to look after their homes, should consider getting a professional winterization. Oklahoma doesn't get as cold as some parts of the country, though, so unless there is a long cold spell, homeowners shouldn't have to worry too much.
"When we do have a cold snap that lasts two or three days, that's when we start getting a lot of calls. People around here don't really prepare for it," said House. "But if you just hit 32 [degrees], you don't really have a chance of freezing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.