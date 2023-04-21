A Muskogee County judge on April 19 dismissed a protective order was filed against the Cherokee Nation first lady for alleged harassment, with January Hoskin’s attorney alleging a political motive.
Jade Victoria Day, Muskogee, filed a police report in that county and submitted the petition for the protective order on behalf of herself and three minor children. An emergency protective order was granted by Muskogee County Judge Roy Tucker on April 6, naming Hoskin as the defendant.
But on April 12, Hoskin’s attorney, Ralph Keen, of Stilwell, filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that the petition was vague, ambiguous, and did not include substantial evidence. He said social media posts to which Day referred contained no specific details or description of any act or event. The filing also stated the plaintiff does not meet the act’s relationship requirements for protective relief predicated on harassment.
To support an order predicated on harassment, the alleged victim must be a “family or household member or an individual who is or has been involved in a dating relationship” with the defendant. Keen stated the victim “attempts to bootstrap herself,” as no underlying violent crime existed.
The motion to dismiss mentioned the upcoming Cherokee Nation election, stating the defendant’s husband, Chuck Hoskin Jr., is seeking a second term as principal chief, and that David Walkingstick, a deputy chief candidate, is the running mate of principal chief candidate Cara Cowan Watts. Keen, referring to a jail administrator in Cherokee County, asserted that Walkingstick “personally helped organize” the filing of the “frivolous petition” to embarrass January Hoskin and to “gain political advantage.” Keen pointed to the almost immediate appearance of the protective order on a “fringe independent website ... known for its criticism and opposition to the current administration.”
Muskogee attorney Ben Hilfiger, who represented the plaintiff, filed on April 18 an objection to the motion to dismiss, claiming Hoskin failed to provide facts in her motion to dismiss and that Day is entitled to legal protection from Hoskin’s “cyberstalking and harassment.” The filing stated that “any reasonable person would feel threatened and concerned by Hoskin’s behavior of attacking Day online, threatening to destroy Day, and screaming at a board member who has the power to terminate the Day’s board position.”
According to online court records, the arguments were presented to the court on April 19 and the protective order was dismissed. Judge Roy Tucker presided over the hearing.
