CLAREMORE – The Indian Women's Pocahontas Club has introduced its 2022 officers.
President is Celeste Tillery; vice president is Monta Ewing; secretary is Linda Coleman; and treasurer is Alice Meledeo.
With a new year, the officers of the club are planning public events, such as "Old Fashion Picnic" in May at Will Rogers birthplace ranch; the "Hats off to Will" Will Rogers Days, a birthday tribute and wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial museum; and other social and cultural events.
The next event, "Wild Onion Feast," will be held March 19, noon to 2 p.m. with a live and silent auction to raise money for IWPC Higher Education Scholarship at the First United Methodist Church, 1615 N. Highway 88, Claremore, OK 74017.
For more information, contact Tillery at tilleryceleste@gmail.com or Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club, P.O. Box 3252, Claremore, OK 74018 or visit www.indianwpc.org.
