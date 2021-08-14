The Indian Women's Pocahontas Club is introducing its board of directors for 2021: president, Cray Bauxmont-Flynn; vice president, Steve McClellan; secretary/treasurer, Clarice Doyle; and members Steven Burrus and Kay McSpadden.
Board members are working on strategy, helping to set goals and objectives, overseeing programs and activities, and steering the organization toward a sustainable future. The club strives to keep traditions alive, moving into the future. Indian women are the caretakers of culture, heritage, and community.
The club wishes to thank Cherokee Nation Businesses, Cherokee Nation Community & Cultural Outreach Program, the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits, Oklahoma Arts Council, and the individuals who support the club in bringing cultural awareness to the community. For more information, contact Ollie Starr at 918-760-7499 or olliecstarr@gmail.com, Indian Women's Pocahontas Club, P.O. Box 3252, Claremore, OK 74018 or visit www.indianwpc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.