The Indian Women's Pocahontas Club sponsors 10 Cherokee students, male or female, entering college or vocational school, with a $600 per academic year scholarship, along with one recipient of the Oklahoma State University Foundation, Dawson-Nelson Akanadi Endowed Scholarship Fund, and three recipients of the Rogers State University Foundation, Foreman Faulkner Scholarship Endowment.
The Indian Women's Pocahontas Club Higher Education Scholarship recipients for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year are: Madison Gray, Erica Taylor, Kylea Anderson, Hannah Guthrie, Halle Tatham, Cheyanne Miller, Kylea Terrell, Kacee Ramsey, Chas McClain, Hannah Henson, Jesse Rader, Cloe Dennis, Jasper Rader and Rachel McKisick.
For more information contact, President Jennifer Brunn at 918-402-3057.
