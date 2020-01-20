CLAREMORE - The Indian Women's Pocahontas Club sponsors 10 Cherokee students, male or female, entering college, with a scholarship or endowment worth $600 per academic year. Applications are available for the 2020-2021 school year.
Applications will be considered for full-time students enrolled in accredited institutions of higher education: college, university or vocational school. Applications must be received by June 30.
The club will be hosting these events: the Wild Onion Feast, the annual scholarship fundraiser, March 14, noon to 2 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church in Claremore; the Old Fashion Picnic at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah on May 16; and the Hats Off to Will Rogers birthday celebration and wreath-laying ceremony at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore on Nov. 7.
For more information, contact Jennifer at 918-402-3057, or visit www.indianwpc.org.
