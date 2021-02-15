The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club has announced that scholarship applications for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year are available to graduating high school seniors.
The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club sponsor 10 Cherokee students, male or female, entering college, with a $600-per-academic-year scholarship or endowment.
The scholarship applications will be considered for full-time students enrolled in an accredited institution of higher education: a college, a university or vocational school. Applications must be received by June 30.
For more information about eligibility requirements contact, Jennifer at jennerskinner@gmail.com, or visit www.indianwpc.org.
