CLAREMORE - Steeped in tradition, the Indian Women's Pocahontas Club annually pay homage to Will Rogers' birthday. The celebration this year will be Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum.
The Pocahontas Club honors Rogers, as he honored them in a statement, "He would rather be with the Pocahontas ladies than dine with all the Kings and Queens of the world."
In previous years, as members gather in the rotunda of the Memorial, the club will place a basket of fall foliage at the base of the statue, just as his wife, Betty Blake Rogers, did.
The president of the club will tell a brief history of the ceremony and the members recite the Club Collect: "We are Indian Women of the Pocahontas Club. We love our nation's stories and the histories of our clans. Whether they be sung or spoken, we treasure our tribal legends, the meeting of our group and all our Indian tokens. The pride of our race we will forever cherish, that it's history and legends will not perish. For ancient pride of race, this torch we pass to those who come our place to take."
After, the members, led by the president and the vice president, will exit the rotunda. The native drummer will beat his drum and sing, as the procession follows the path to the garden, where they will lay the ceremonial wreath at the tomb of Will Rogers.
Members of the club will sing "Amazing Grace." After the wreath-laying ceremony, the master of ceremonies will welcome the audience.
Stacy Leeds, dean emeritus of University of Arkansas, and better known as Hunter's mom, will be the guest speaker.
Finally, "Queen of Fiddle" Jana Jae, a member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and the National Fiddler's Hall of Fame, will strike the bow to the fiddle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.