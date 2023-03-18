OOLOGAH - The Indian Women's Pocahontas Club and the Oklahoma Historical Society invite patrons to a special day at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Pocahontas Club hosts the annual picnic on the grounds of the legacy ranch, celebrating Cherokee heritage and bringing people from all walks of life together for a relaxing, informative, and entertaining afternoon.
This year, patrons will honor the continued partnership between the Cherokee Nation and the State of Oklahoma, as they celebrate the sale and transfer of the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch from the Oklahoma Historical Society to the Cherokee Nation.
The Pocahontas Club was founded in 1899, in Oowala, Indian Territory, Cooweescoowee District, of what is now known as the Cherokee Nation reservation. Community picnics were the social gatherings of that era. The Indian Women's Pocahontas Club continues to honor these traditions, as "We are the caretakers of our culture, our heritage, and our communities."
The event is free and open to the public. Gates will open at 9 a.m. The club welcomes those to join them for a traditional hog fry cooked on site, live music, delicious fresh strawberry shortcake, and Cherokee games.
For more information, call 918-760-7499 or email olliecstarr@gmail.com or go to www.indianwpc.org.
