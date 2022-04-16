OOLAGAH - Indian Women's Pocahontas Club, will host its Annual "Old-Fashioned Picnic" at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near Oologah.
Kim Teehee, Cherokee National Delegate to Congress, will be in attendance.
Founded in 1899 in Oowala, Indian Territory, Cooweescoowee District in what is now Cherokee Nation Reservation, the club continues to honor old-fashioned traditions.
Attendees will enjoy a hog fry, live music, and Cherokee games, such as Cherokee marbles, cornstalk shoot, horseshoes, and blow guns. The event is open to the public, and admission is free.
To become a vendor, call Jennifer at 918-402-3057 or Cindy at 918-264-4351. For information about the event, contact Ollie at 918-760-7499 or email olliecstarr@gmail.com or call Celeste at 918-724-3006 or visit the website at www.indianwpc.org.
