NORMAN – The Professional Oklahoma Educators Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign, titled “Heart Times,” that allows teachers and businesses to help replace educators' personal teaching supplies if damaged or lost due to a disaster.
“Educators, more than any other profession, are known for their caring hearts.,” said Ginger Tinney, foundation executive director. “Heart Times provides an opportunity to give before a disaster happens and in Oklahoma, we know all too well that storm season can strike at any time.”
Through “Heart Times,” teachers can give $5. The foundation is asking businesses to consider donating $500 or $5,000 to the campaign.
"However, any amount of donation would be greatly appreciated," Tinney said.
Those wanting to donate, can visit ProfessionalOklahomaEducators.org, click “Donate Now - Heart Times” and donors will be directed to the donation form.
Through “Heart Times,” the POE Foundation Disaster Fund can provide funds to help replace educators' personal teaching supplies and other items that are needed following a tornado, fire or flood in Oklahoma.
“In addition to replacing teacher supplies, we'll provide renewed hope and reassure educators that the POE Foundation is there to help,” Tinney said. “The disaster fund helps a teacher, whether they are or are not a member of POE.”
All donations are tax-deductible and 100 percent of donations go toward helping teachers.
