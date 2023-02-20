Poetry and Chill to take center stage for Black History Month

As part of its celebration of Black History Month, Northeastern State University and NSU's Association of Black Collegians will host a night of "Poetry and Chill" on Feb. 22.
"Poetry and Chill isn't just the name of the event, but the name of the organization that will be hosting the event," said Tearsney Grayson of ABC.
The organization Poetry and Chill OKC was founded by Gregory II - who will be hosting Wednesday night's event - and holds open mic events across the state to allow artists to showcase their talent and promote new music and projects.
Grayson said event attendees will enjoy music with a live band and performances of poetry, dancing, and more on stage.
"There will also be light snacks and drinks given out because it's about a two-hour event and the crowd and host will be interactive with [everyone]," said Grayson.
The event is open to all NSU students and faculty.
"Anyone can sign up to perform a poem, but the event isn't just limited to poems," said Grayson. "This is for anyone to showcase any talent they have, whether it's a poem, song, dance, comedy, etc.
Grayson wants people to come to the event for the experience.
"[I want people] to live in the moment and enjoy one another because I know we can get so caught up in our everyday lives trying to maintain a routine, but this is a time and safe space to decompress, laugh, and be yourself without being judged," said Grayson. "I want people to know that ABC wants to be seen and heard, and not just that, but all minorities on NSU campus should have a safe space freely given to them. As I've seen since I've been here, time and time again, we have to make [safe spaces] for ourselves."
You're invited
Poetry and Chill is scheduled for Feb. 22 from 7-9 p.m. at the NSU Jazz Lab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.