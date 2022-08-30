Poetry museum to host book fair, local authors

LOCUST GROVE -- An area museum will feature authors from Northeast Oklahoma at its first book fair on Sept. 10.
The nonprofit and non-traditional Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry states it "celebrates the power of poetry in the daily lives of the people."
Director and founder Shaun Perkins said ROMP is hosting this event for a variety of reasons, including to give local authors an audience they might not otherwise have.
"Lots of authors have written exceptional books, but the lack of an agent or funds to pay for contest fees, etc., means people don't get access to them," said Perkins. "Publishing today is still largely a game of 'knowing an in' to the publisher, not necessarily about the quality of the writing."
Perks said ROMP also wanted to encourage people to experience its new exhibit, "15 TiP: 15 Themes in Poetry." This display embodies 15 common themes in poetry with statues, images, activities and other pieces.
"Lastly, we wanted to provide the public with a fun event where they can win prizes, meet authors and buy their books and have great free food," said Perkins.
She said the nonprofit food truck, Neighbor's Fork, run by Mark Hinson, will be at the event with free food for the public. The book fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Perkins expects 10 to 15 authors to attend.
"I am excited for people to have the chance to see that wonderful writers live right here in their backyard," said Perkins. "It's also a family friendly event and a great unique way to spend a Saturday afternoon."
As of Aug. 26, ROMP's website listed five authors scheduled to attend its book fair, including Coweta resident Natalie Ferrington.
Ferrington said she's loved writing since she was young, but it was motherhood that sparked her interest in putting her own stories out in the world. She said her kid's dress-up play with their German shepard was the inspiration for her children's book, "Dogs Don't Wear Socks!"
"It's a funny book where the owner is shocked to find his pup dressed up and acting out, because that's just not what dogs do. Mena's owner finally recognizes what he has in Mena is special and that he loves her for her uniqueness," she said. " Another special thing about this book is I have incorporated over 60 sight words to help early readers. I'm also a homeschool mom, and literacy is so important to me, so I wanted to do something special."
Tahlequah local Erynn Crittenden, another writer scheduled to attend the book fair, said she's eager to meet other Oklahoma poets and add her name to the poetry and writing world.
Crittenden said she has been writing for her entire life, but didn't pursue it seriously until 2014. She now write articles, poems, and other copy-related material full-time. She'll have her book "By the Bones" for sale at the book fair.
"My book 'By the Bones' is a poetry collection about bones, death, and the inevitable darkness that comes for us all. It's perfect for the Halloween season, and I'm happy to sign every copy I sell," said Crittenden. "I'll also have the link to my non-fiction ebook '20 Fun Ideas for Content Creation' which [attendees] can purchase on Google Books. Or, they can get it for free by signing up for my newsletter."
Perkins is looking forward to the event.
"I hope people have the curiosity to come out to a unique place and take a chance on the experience of being around people who love words and stories and creativity," she said.
You're invited
More information about ROMP's upcoming book fair is available at: www.rompoetry.com/romp-book-fair/.
