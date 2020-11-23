An intoxicated pregnant woman almost ran into an officer’s patrol unit during a traffic stop.
On Nov. 17, Tahlequah Police Officer Brian Jordan was dispatched to Walmart in regard to a driver who hit several poles in the parking lot and left the area.
“I was sitting in the parking lot of Reasor’s, near Rayne Avenue, when I witnessed a car matching the description given by dispatch pull out of the Walmart parking lot and onto Muskogee Avenue,” Jordan said. “The white Tahoe turned southbound and accelerated in what appeared to be an attempt to leave the area quickly.”
Jordan followed the vehicle, and turned on his emergency lights and sirens north of Nancy Ward Drive. But the vehicle continued for another half a mile without yielding, then stopped abruptly at the intersection of Muskogee Avenue and Willis Road.
“I made contact with the driver, who was identified as Roberta Studie-Maize. She was unable to find her driver’s license or insurance when I requested it,” Jordan said.
Jordan stepped to the front of the vehicle, where he could see a large dent with yellow paint.
“I asked Studie-Maize about what happened in the Walmart parking lot, and she said, ‘They pissed me off.’” I asked Studie-Maize if she hit anything in the parking lot, and she said, ‘Yeah, a pole, but I’m OK,’” Jordan said.
The officer noticed Studie-Maize appeared to be drowsy and asked if she had been drinking or had taken any medication. The driver said she took Ambian and Celexa. She mumbled that she'd taken two other medications.
Studie-Maize gave the officer her Cherokee Nation identification card, and he returned to his patrol unit to run her information.
“While in my car, I witnessed the Tahoe begin to roll forward. Officer [Matt] Frits, who was talking to Studie-Maize while I checked her license, was yelling for [her] to stop the car,” Jordan said. “The Tahoe stopped abruptly again, and then I saw the reverse light come on. The Tahoe began rolling toward me, and I braced for impact. Again, Officer Frits was yelling for Studie-Maize to stop the car and attempting to get the door open.”
The vehicle stopped a few feet from Jordan’s patrol unit, and Frits opened the door and told the woman to get out.
“I then heard yelling, and looked up again to see Officer Frits struggling to get control of Studie-Maize, who was obviously resisting instruction,” Jordan said.
Frits got the woman onto the ground and detained her.
“Studie-Maize said she was pregnant, and an ambulance was called to the scene to check her well-being,” Jordan said. “Studie-Maize was checked out by EMT, and asked if she wanted to go to the hospital.”
She refused, and was informed she was being arrested for obstruction and a warrant.
Officer Robert Jones spoke to several people at Walmart, but was unable to locate which poles Studie-Maize struck. Officers were unable to find the person who called in the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.