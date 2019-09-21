Four people were arrested after officers found methamphetamine and pills in the vehicle they were in.
On Sept. 19, Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick was called to 110 W. Choctaw St. after someone said it looked like four people were smoking drugs in a van. The officer found Kyra Smallen, Stormy Martin, Ahrayon Wilcox and Ronnie Sly in the van, and noticed an open bottle of vodka in the floorboard. Vick was notified that Wilcox had a warrant out of Cherokee County, and asked him to step out of the van. After Wilcox was arrested, Vick patted him down and found a syringe, meth, and marijuana in his packets. When the officer was in the van, he found a prescription bottle that contained two different sets of pills. One set was classified as a controlled dangerous substance, while the others weren't. No one in the van took ownership of the pills. All four were arrested, transported to the detention center, and booked.
Byron Fields was arrested for public drunk after officers found him asleep behind Casey's General Store. On Sept. 16, Officer William J. Robertson was called to the store to check on the man. He found Fields asleep and had to say his name several times to wake him up. Robertson said Fields was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. He was taken to city jail without incident.
Officer Kyle Reed arrested a man who ran from Walmart after he was caught stealing. On Sept. 20, Asset Protection officers said William Conrad concealed a flashlight, razor blades, and a groom kit on him as he exited the store. When they approached him, he took off running and ended up going into Lowe's. On video, the subject is seen running into the store through the lumber doors and exiting by customer service. Later that evening, Reed noticed Conrad on Fox Street and Mission Avenue where he was arrested for trespassing and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
