A Tahlequah man was arrested when he tried to fight at a convenience store.
On Sept. 25, Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick was responding to a fight at EZ Mart on South Muskogee Avenue where he saw Trenton Grass in a fighting stance toward several people. The man had his shirt off and blood running down his face and chest. When Vick exited his unit, Grass began to walk toward him in an aggressive manner while "whooping and hollering." The officer drew his Taser and ordered the man to stop. He complied and was placed in handcuffs for safety purposes. Witnesses said Grass was trying to fight everyone at the store. He was drunk and was arrested for public intoxication.
On Sept. 23, Lt. Scott was on patrol when he noticed a motorcycle with an partially covered license plate. Information on the plate showed it expired in 2018. He pulled the bike over and asked the driver, Frank Strong, for his license and insurance. The man said he didn't have a license or insurance, but he did have his tribal card. Dispatch notified the officer that Strong's license was suspended and the motorcycle didn't have valid insurance. He was arrested and taken to city jail where he was booked for driving while suspended, no insurance, and taxes due state.
Michael Limpy was arrested for public intoxication after it was reported that he was harassing women. On Sept. 24, Officer Michael Cates was called to 801 E. Downing St. on a report that an intoxicated man was asking for rides and lying on a porch. The officer found a very intoxicated Limpy, who said he was trying to get a ride. He was taken to city jail and booked.
