A Tahlequah man was arrested after he crashed his car into a ditch.
On Dec. 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Matthew Frits responded to South Muskogee Avenue where a Honda Accord had crashed into a ditch in front of Reasor's. The driver, Chance Gray, said he fell asleep at the wheel and that was the reason he ended up in the ditch. A witness told officers he saw Gray hit a dumpster in Burger King parking lot before he crashed. Gray admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the incident, but Frits determined there were no sufficient clues that he was under the influence. However, Gray was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
On Dec. 22, Officer Robbie Bacon was on patrol near the area of Northwoods subdivision where he noticed a vehicle parked on a dead end road. Bacon made contact with the driver and had him step out of the vehicle when he smelled marijuana. He said there was a pipe in the backseat, but there was no marijuana in the vehicle. The officer found a grinder that contained marijuana inside the center console, and Officer Jacob Robertson found a bong inside the trunk. The driver was issued a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sgt. Shawn Presley arrested Jackie Maness at Metro PCS for an outstanding warrant Dec. 21. During a pat down search of the man, Presley found a syringe and a pouch that contained methamphetamine. Maness was taken to the detention center and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Dec 21, Officer Michael Gray responded to a call regarding a shoplifter at Casey's General Store on Downing Street. Dispatch said Eric Long left the store without paying for orange soda, an energy drink, and a fountain drink. Officer Brian Jordan found Long with the stolen items near Braum's and brought him back to Casey's. An employee showed officers video surveillance of Long taking the items and leaving the store. Casey's said Long was not allowed back onto the property and they wanted to file charges. Long said he had the money in his wallet, and it was an accident that he stole from the store. He was taken to city jail for booking.
