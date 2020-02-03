A Tahlequah man was arrested after officers were called to the same location twice in 12 minutes.
On Feb. 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Loveâ€™s Country Store in reference to a man asleep inside. Store employee Kyle Vann said Jimmy Briggs was sitting in the store, and he told him if he wasnâ€™t going to buy anything, he needed to leave. Briggs bought an item and fell sleep in one of the booths. Cobb awakened the man and told him he wasnâ€™t allowed on the property. Briggs acknowledged what the officer said and left. Cobb was called back to the store 12 minutes later after Briggs fell asleep in the booth. This time, Briggs was arrested and booked for trespassing.
On Jan. 31, Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol near Allen Road when he noticed two men walking. He asked for their names to check for outstanding warrants. He ran the name of one of the men, who said his name was Jimmy Potts. Dispatch notified Scott both men were clear of warrants and they were free to go. While the officer was filling out call notes, he noticed Potts also went by the name of Jimmy Center, who did have a warrant. He drove back to the location and saw Center throw something on the ground. He asked Center why he lied about his last name and he told the officer he knew he had a warrant. Scott then asked about the item thrown on the ground, and Center said it was a cigarette pack that contained methamphetamine. Center was arrested and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the warrant.
Gordon Jones was arrested after officers found him drunk in the parking lot of Walmart Feb. 1. Officer Josh Girdner was dispatched to the parking lot, where he found Jones sitting against a light pole. Girdner said the man was slurring his words and crying. Jones was taken to city jail and booked for public intoxication.
