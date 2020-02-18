A man was busted for a warrant, but officers also found syringes and meth on him.
On Feb. 10, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Jason Girdner was near Cherokee Inn motel when he saw Joey Duvall in the area. Officers remembered that Duvall had a warrant out of Cherokee County and made contact with him. After dispatch confirmed the warrant, Girdner arrested Duvall and asked if he had anything illegal on him. Duvall said he had at least one syringe in his backpack and Girdner found the loaded needle plus a baggie of methamphetamine. Girdner searched the backpack thoroughly while at the detention center, and found three more syringes, a pipe, and a container with baggies. Duvall was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 10, Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol near State Avenue and Fourth Street when he noticed a vehicle with a headlight not working. He pulled the driver over and asked for his license and proof of insurance. While speaking with the man, Scott could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver said he and his friend smoked earlier, but he didn't have his medical marijuana card. The man told Scott he had a pipe in his pants and there was marijuana in the vehicle. Scott found a container and a plastic bag that contained weed when he searched the vehicle. The driver was issued a citation for possession and released.
Officer Cory Keele was called to The Pines at Southridge apartments to investigate illegal dumping Feb. 10. Dawn Elliott said someone came onto the property and filled up their dumpster. Along with an attic ladder, two garage doors, and household goods, Elliott found some mail addressed to a man from Colcord, Oklahoma, in the dumpster. Elliott requested to have extra patrol in the area since the illegal dumping caused problems for tenants.
