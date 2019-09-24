A Tahlequah man was arrested after he gave officers the wrong name and date of birth.
On Sept. 19, Tahlequah Police Officer Josh Girdner stopped a vehicle near the intersection of East Bertha Parker Bypass and Boone Street for a defective brake light. The driver, Fsv-Chtv Lawhead, said he didn't have a driver's license and he was only driving because he was taking his girlfriend to a doctor appointment. There were four other passengers in the vehicle, and one of them who identified himself as Cody Field, said he didn't have ID. Girdner said the man seemed nervous and spoke quietly and was hesitant. The officer said he couldn't find a previous ID for Field and asked him his date of birth. The man told him it was Nov. 2, 1998, and his first name is spelled Cody and his last name was Field. Dispatch said they couldn't find anything on the name or date, but they found information on a Kody Fields, born Oct. 2, 1998. Girdner found the man on tahlequahmugs.com and was notified of warrants he had through the county. Fields was arrested for the warrants and false information to avoid arrest. The officer found four syringes in the man's pocket and had his K-9 officer, Burro, work around the vehicle. The officer alerted and Girdner searched the vehicle. He found two more syringes where Fields was sitting. He was transported to the detention center.
On Sept. 21, Officer Keele was dispatched to Blackhawk Liquor on the report of a man who stole from the store. The subject was wearing a white shirt and red shoes. The officer noticed a man with red shoes but no shirt near Fifth Street and Park Hill Road. The man, Dayne Whitehorn, had a bottle of vodka in his pocket and said he paid for it. Keele said the subject slurred his words and smelled of alcohol. The man was placed in handcuffs and taken to the store where the clerk said he was the man who stole the vodka. She said she refused to serve him because he was intoxicated and that Whitehorn had become verbally abusive, picked up a bottle and walked out. He was banned from the store and taken to city jail for public intoxication and petit larceny.
On Sept. 21, Detective Elden Graves was on bike patrol in the area of First Street and South Muskogee Avenue where he noticed a man yelling at cars that were driving by. He knew the man to be Trenton Grass from other incidents. The man smelled of alcohol and kept yelling while he spoke to Graves. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
