A woman said her reason for stealing clothes was because she was off her medication.
On Sept. 23, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel met with Teresa Williams at the police department to file a report. Williams said she owns Threadz Consignment, and a woman entered there on Sept. 9 after closing time. The woman grabbed a large load of clothing then left the store. Officers identified the shoplifter as Michelle Angel, who took approximately $300 worth of clothing. McNiel and Officer Robbie Bacon went to Royal Oak apartments where they met with Angel. She said she was off her medication that day and that was the reason she stole. She gave the clothes to the officers and was arrested for petit larceny.
On Sept. 1, Officer Robert Jones responded to Walmart for a reported shoplifting. He met with Asset Protection Officer Misty Dick who said two men stole $416 worth of Bluetooth speakers. She said one of the men picked up a speaker from electronics and concealed it down his pants in the fabric department. The two men then exited the store and sat in a blue truck in the parking lot. A short time later, the same men came back into the store and took two more speakers. They went to the fabric department again and put the speakers down their pants. The men exited the store and left in the blue truck.
