A Tahlequah woman claimed she had drugs concealed "in" her after she was arrested.
On Sept. 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood was on patrol near North Water Avenue and East Downing Street where he saw a car operating without the headlights on. He pulled over the vehicle and gathered information from the driver, Jerrael Wilson, and the passenger, Andgelise Poole. Dispatch notified the officer that Poole had a warrant out of Sequoyah County. She was placed in handcuffs and Leatherwood found three syringes in her wallet. When he asked if she had anything illegal on her, she said she did and that it was "inside her." She said she had at least an ounce of methamphetamine and told jail staff the same. Leatherwood said Poole refused to remove the contraband while she was at the jail.
Officer Brian Jordan was dispatched on Sept. 22 to 108 Darrell Ave. on a report of an assault. Dispatched notified officers that the subject was headed to the area of Griffin Avenue and Harrison Street. Jordan met with victim, Jeffrey Baca, who said he was sitting in his truck when Michael Desantis walked up and began hitting the window. The man said he was owed money and when Baca got out of the truck, he told him to back off. That's when Desantis hit him in the face. Jordan asked Baca if he wanted to press charges and he said he did. Officer Michael Gray and Michael Cates found Desantis on Cedar Avenue and Harrison Street. He told officers it was Baca who became loud and was yelling, and he punched him in self-defense. He also had a jar of marijuana next to him when he was found but said he had his medical marijuana card, but it wasn't good because he was in drug court. Desantis was arrested and booked for assault and battery and possession of marijuana.
On Sept. 22, Officer Cory Keele was on Fox Street where he noticed a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. He said the driver was asleep in the front seat and was "kind of" hanging out the open window. When he approached the truck, the keys were in the ignition and the driver smelled of alcohol. The driver said he was waiting on a friend to wake up so they could hang out and that he hadn't been drinking alcohol, except for the night prior. Nathan Williams was arrested after a field sobriety test. He was transported to the detention center and booked for actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, taxes due state and no insurance.
Officer Leatherwood was dispatched to Walmart in regards to an intoxicated man on Sept. 8. He met with the subject, James Sellers, and did no believe him to be drunk. A short time later, the officer was called back to the store because Sellers was concealing food in his pants. Leatherwood waited for the man outside of the store and told him he was being approached because he was shoplifting. The man had a package of meat in his waistband and said he only stole the food because he was mad at store employees for calling on him. Sellers was arrested and taken to city jail.
Daniel Jumper was arrested when he was found drunk after Medicine Stone Sept. 22. Officer Cates was called to 307 Park Ave. on a report of a man sleeping under a porch. When he arrived to the area, he saw the subject stumbling in the middle of the road. Jumper said he came from the concert and was drunk. He admitted to drinking approximately a 30 pack and was taken to city jail.
On Sept. 20, Officer Leatherwood was called to a disturbance between two cousins at 217 Griffin Ave. Jordan Hart said Alexander Cagle threw a plate of food at him but Cagle said it was only because his cousin hit him in the ear with an object. Officers had been called to the residence on another call shortly before Leatherwood showed up. Hart said if the officer left him there, he was responsible for any charges he might get. He was arrested and taken to city jail.
Officer Keele was called to Oklahoma Production Company in regards to drug paraphernalia that was found Sept. 20. An employee said an uncapped syringe was found in a flower pot outside the building. The officer removed the needle from the property.
