Officers kept busy with shoplifters and residents who caused disturbances before the holidays.
On Dec. 23, Tahlequah Police Officer David Trammell was assigned to investigate a disturbance on Wilson Avenue. The officer arrived to find a woman who was visibly upset. She said she wanted her child but the child was in a family member's custody. That family member said the woman broke a window when she wasn't allowed to come inside her residence.
Lt. Bryan Qualls responded to Walmart Dec. 21 to take a fraud report. Employees said a customer used fraudulent coupons on two occasions on the same day. The customer received $180 worth of fraudulent discounts on items he purchased.
On Dec. 21, Officer Trammell was dispatched to Walmart because of someone who was shoplifting. Two women were stopped from leaving the store by employees and cited since two children were with them.
On Dec. 21, Officer Caleb Murray was called to Steve's Service Shop in regard to an assault. Jacqueline Guinn advised she was assaulted by a customer who came in to pick up their car.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.