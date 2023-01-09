A wanted man who was caught for stealing was booked for drug trafficking after 1.16 grams of fentanyl was found on him during booking.
On Jan. 4, Tahlequah Police Officer David Trammell was called to Walmart in regard to a man stealing a necklace and flashlight. Employees said they watched as Ben Watie concealed the jewelry and flashlight on his person before he exited the store. Trammell met with Watie and found marijuana on him. Watie said the weed belonged to him and he had a card to possess it. Dispatch advised Watie was wanted on a $100,000 bond and he was arrested. Watie was transported to jail and was told to place his belongings on a desk. He placed an aluminum can that he said contained pellets for his pellet gun. Trammell said the can weighed a lot lighter than what he would think pellets would weigh. He found a bag of marijuana and a bag of 1.16 grams of fentanyl. There were also several unused baggies, which are commonly used for the sale of drugs. Watie reportedly said he mixed up his cans, and the one he had wasn't his. Watie, a tribal member, was booked on charges of trafficking fentanyl, petit larceny, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On Jan. 3, Lt. Bryan Qualls was patrolling the area of South Muskogee Avenue when he observed Joey Duvall walking nearby. Qualls discovered the man had warrants and met with him in the parking lot of Hacienda Vieja. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and Duvall was arrested. Qualls searched the man and found two smoking pipes in his pockets. Duvall was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia and the warrant.
Lt. Matt Frits was in the area of Maple Avenue and Fuller Street Jan. 3 when he observed a man staggering in the road. The officer watched as a vehicle had to swerve out of the way to avoid hitting Cody Dunlap. The suspect was arrested for public drunkenness and transported to jail.
Officer Caleb Murray was dispatched to Walmart Jan. 3 after a man allegedly stole merchandise. The officer met Joshua Ryals, who was loading up the items and about to leave the parking lot. Employees said Ryals failed to pay for several electronic items and exited the store. Ryals was arrested and booked for petit larceny and a warrant.
