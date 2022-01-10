A man who said he had COVID-19 was at the liquor store to buy vodka.
On Jan. 8, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray responded to a call of an intoxicated driver in a red Ford F-150 with a Mississippi tag. The officer observed the suspected vehicle turning into the parking lot at Rum Runners. The truck was taking up two parking spots and Gray made contact with Charles Dewitt Anderson. The man claimed he had COVID-19 and was there to purchase a bottle of vodka. Gray said there was an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and told Anderson to exit for a field sobriety test. Anderson said he didn’t want to take the test and that he didn’t understand why he needed to show his driver’s license. He eventually gave in and handed Gray his license. Gray noticed Anderson appeared to be intoxicated and asked if he could call someone to pick him up, but he declined. Anderson was arrested for suspicion of actual physical control. Gray searched the vehicle and found a loaded Sig Sauer P320 in the center console. There was also a glass of alcohol, and Anderson admitted to consuming a few drinks from it. Anderson was booked for actual physical control, transporting an open container, and possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated. Witnesses stated Anderson was seen falling down near his truck in the parking lot of Reasor’s, and they tried to talk him out of driving because they believed he was intoxicated.
Officer Gray was called to a report of a domestic in progress at Cherokee Inn on Jan. 7. Dispatch advised a man who standing outside a room was threatening to kill a woman inside the room. Gray made contact with a man who identified himself as Dustin Lefevers, and he said the two were arguing over a shoplifting incident at Walmart. Gray was speaking with the man’s wife, Jamie Seal, when Officer Robbie Bacon advised that Lefevers’ name was actually Thomas Leroy Seal. The man was arrested for false impersonation and escorted to the Detention Center, and Jamie was arrested for a warrant.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was on patrol Jan. 8 near Park Hill Road and Monroe Street. A vehicle pulled out in front of him and crossed the center line. Sellers noticed the vehicle didn’t have a driver’s side mirror and the tag was expired. The driver, Chauncy Rotenberry, said he didn’t have a license and wasn’t sure about insurance. Dispatch advised Rotenberry’s license was suspended and he had a warrant. The vehicle was uninsured. Rotenberry was arrested for no valid driver’s license and taxes due state.
