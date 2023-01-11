A man wanted for aggravated DUI was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
On Jan. 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele responded to 710 Russell Ave. in regard to reports of a disturbance. A man told officers that another man driving a black Nissan Pathfinder or Xterra was harassing him and threatened him. A woman said the suspected vehicle was found on Coy Street. They located an Xterra but it appeared as if it hadn't been driven in awhile. Keele continued to drive around the area when he noticed an older model Xterra heading toward him. The vehicle's tag light had a white light shining to the rear, and Keele decided to make a traffic stop due to the equipment violation. The driver initially stopped but then took off toward Pendleton Street. Chad Adair led officers on a pursuit until he stopped at a residence on North Jones Avenue. Keele pulled up behind the vehicle and drew his weapon. Adair got out and began yelling at officers. He reportedly refused to listen to their commands and was struck by Lt. Justin Leatherwood's Taser. Adair was arrested and had a strong odor of alcohol on his person. He admitted to drinking "all day." Dispatch advised the tag to the Xterra belonged to a Kia Soul, that was parked next to the vehicle Adair drove. Keele could see an open container of liquor in the vehicle. Officers were informed that Adair's license was suspended and he was wanted for aggravated driving under the influence. Adair refused to take any tests because he was "not going to be charged with aggravated DUI, again." Adair was booked on tribal charges of felony eluding, driving under the influence of alcohol second or subsequent, no insurance, altering a license plate, taxes due state, transporting an open container, and resisting arrest.
Officer Robert Jones was called to W.W. Hasting Hospital Jan. 5 for an intoxicated man who was leaving the property. Dispatch advised Jeromy Masters was discharged from the emergency room and was causing a disturbance. Security said they believed Masters was possibly armed because he spoke of having a gun and not being afraid to use it. Jones met with Masters at Northeastern Health System. He told the officer he used methamphetamine and was released from the hospital. Masters was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail for booking.
On Jan. 6, Sgt. Robbie Bacon was dispatched to East Downing Street on a report of a man who was walking down the middle of the road. Officer J.D. Alberty met with Justin Rohmann in the parking lot of Cherokee Inn. Rohmann was arrested for public drunkenness and booked.
