Officers kept busy with alleged shoplifters who took food, a belt, and $530 worth of merchandise.
On Jan. 2, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to Walmart in reference to reports that Michael Carpenter stole $530 worth of merchandise. Employees said the man scanned items as Kool-Aid with a homemade UPC device before leaving the store. Sellers met with Carpenter, patted him down, and found a loaded syringe. Carpenter was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of petit larceny, trespassing, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and a warrant.
Officer Steffon Herd was called to Walmart Jan. 3 for an alleged shoplifter who was walking down Muskogee Avenue. The officer spotted Kerwin Thomas and escorted him back to the store. Employees said Thomas rang up items, voided those items, and walked away with the merchandise. The merchandise Thomas voided was fried chicken, hot food, Cheetos, Fritos, soda, and door spray. Thomas was booked for petit larceny.
On Jan. 4, Officer Thomas Donnell responded to Walmart for a man who was accused of stealing a belt. Donnell spotted Ricky Sartin outside the store and approached him. Sartin started telling Donnell that he tried to pay for the belt but employees wouldn't let him. He said he came into the store with his pants falling down. He said he got a belt, put it on and continued shopping. Sartin said employees confronted him and wouldn't let him pay for the belt. Employees said the man put the belt around his waist and untucked his shirt, covering the belt. They said he paid for items but didn't pay for the belt. Sartin was arrested for petit larceny and booked.
