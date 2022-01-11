A man admitted to smoking marijuana right before he asked an officer for a ride home.
On Jan. 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was flagged down by a man at the intersection of Seminary Avenue and Smith Street. Corbin Lytle asked the officer for a ride home, and Cobb noted the man appeared high on marijuana. Cobb said he was going to pull his patrol vehicle around and step out to speak with Lytle. The officer turned his vehicle around and was notifying dispatch about being on contact with the man when Lytle opened the passenger door. Cobb told Lytle to shut the door and had him step in front of his vehicle. Lytle was seen throwing a plastic baggie of marijuana to his left. The man claimed he had a license to possess the weed, but then admitted he didn’t. Lytle admitted he smoked five minutes before Cobb met him, and he had two smoking pipes in his pocket. Lytle was transported to jail and booked for public intoxication, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Jan. 8, Officer Mitchell Seller was on patrol in the area of Fourth Street and Basin Avenue when he observed a vehicle traveling with no operating tail lights. Sellers conducted a traffic stop on the 2007 Toyota that had an expired tag, and met with Marissa Creech. Dispatch advised Creech was clear of warrants but she didn’t have a valid license. Creech exited the vehicle and was arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license and taxes due state. She was taken to jail and booked.
Officer Raquel Reed was called to Love’s Country Store on Jan. 9 for a man who was passed out inside a vehicle. Reed knocked on the window and Juanelo Zarate-Padilla awoke. The officer said Padilla appeared to be intoxicated, despite denying that he consumed any alcohol. Padilla was told to exit the vehicle and was arrested for public intoxication after a field sobriety test.
On Jan. 10, Officer Robert Jones responded to the area of Bluff Avenue and Fuller Street in regard to a disturbance. Dispatch advised a man was in the area and yelling. Jones observed Robin Vann staggering in the road and made contact with him on Park Avenue. Vann was unsteady on his feet and almost fell several times. Vann stated he had been drinking vodka, and he was arrested and booked on tribal charges for public intoxication.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood arrested two people at Walmart on Jan. 4. Employees said Jacob Christie was trespassed from the store and he was inside shopping. Robbie Delancey was shopping with Christie, and Leatherwood said they dealt with her recently regarding a shoplifting incident. Delancey also had a warrant and was arrested. Christie was arrested for trespassing and both were transported to jail.
