A pair of alleged shoplifters struggled with officers after being confronted.
On Jan. 6, Tahlequah Police Lt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to Walmart due to a shoplifting incident. Dispatch advised the subjects were running from employees. Qualls asked an employee where the two people went, and she said they were driving in the parking lot. Qualls initiated a traffic stop but Layton Vogeding kept driving forward. The officer approached the vehicle and opened the driver's side door. Vogeding grabbed the door and tried shutting it, hitting Qualls while doing so. The two men struggled before the driver got out of the vehicle. Vogeding resisted before he was detained. Sgt. Elden Graves had arrived to assist Qualls when the passenger, Rebecca Patton, moved over to the driver's seat and began reaching for the floorboard. Qualls pushed the woman toward the center of the vehicle. Graves was speaking with Patton and said, "She's going to run." The two began struggling and Qualls could see that Patton tried pulling the gear shift. Graves deployed his Taser and struck Patton. She was taken to the ground and arrested. Patton and Vogeding both tried pulling away from officers as they were being escorted to the patrol vehicles. Vogeding said he had a baggie of methamphetamine on his person as he arrived at jail. He was booked tribal charges of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Patton, a tribal member, was booked for resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, and petit larceny.
Officer Bo Smith responded to Fourth Street and Muskogee Avenue Jan. 7 for a driver asleep behind the wheel. Smith arrived to find a Jeep Patriot stopped at the intersection. Bradley Tate awoke and said he was waiting for his "shot." Tate admitted to consuming alcohol and said he was waiting for a girl to finish "shooting." Smith had the man pull off the road and asked him to step out of the vehicle. Tate began searching through the vehicle and claimed he was looking for his pool cue. Tate was arrested after a field sobriety test and placed in the back of Smith's patrol vehicle. Smith searched the Jeep and found two firearms and was informed Tate is a convicted felon. Tate was booked on tribal charges of actual physical control, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
On Jan. 7, Officer Bruce Gower was dispatched to East Downing Street in regard to an intoxicated man who appeared high on drugs. Gower met with Larry Adair Jr. in the parking lot of Northeastern Health System. Adair was yelling at people who weren't there and claimed he may have smoked a cigarette that was laced. As Adair was being transported to jail, he told Gower he didn't believe they were on Earth and kept motioning for him to look up at the stars, even though it was noon. Adair recited household ingredients used to create meth. Gower said Adair believed he wasn't himself but a clone of himself. Adair was booked on public intoxication charges.
