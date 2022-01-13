A woman claimed the woman who assaulted her also planted meth inside her bra.
On Jan. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to North Seminary Avenue and Normal Street on a report of a disturbance. Dispatch advised a woman was running in the road and screaming for help. Cobb located the woman and noticed she appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. Susan Howell claimed she was assaulted by a woman who gave her a ride. She told Cobb she didn’t know the woman’s last name and didn’t know why she assaulted her. Dispatch confirmed Howell had warrants and she was arrested. Howell admitted she had “dope” in her bra, and the woman who gave her a ride was who put there, and it didn’t belong to her. Howell was transported to jail where officers found meth in her bra. She was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and her warrant.
Officer Michael Gray responded to West Fourth Street on Jan. 10 for a report of a domestic dispute in progress. Gray made contact with the victim, who was sitting inside a truck with a bloody nose, lips and redness around his neck. The man said Jonathon Isam assaulted him during an argument over a messy apartment. The victim went outside to leave and Isam allegedly followed him, busting out the passenger side window of his truck. Isam got into the truck and began assaulting the man. Isam took the victim’s keys and left the area. Gray tried to locate Isam but wasn’t able to and left after he completed the investigation. Gray returned to the area hours later to look for the man, and went to the apartment. The victim answered the door and said he didn’t want to press charges on Isam because they had reconciled. The victim said Isam was there and Gray advised he needed to speak with him. Isam wasn’t compliant and he was arrested for assault and battery domestic by strangulation. Isam was being handcuffed and allegedly told the victim he was the one who needed to come up with the money to get him out of jail. Gray said Isam said, “You know what’s going to happen if you don’t.” Isam was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Chad Straub was arrested for public intoxicated on Jan. 11 after he was found lying on the ground, vomiting and consuming a beer at Casey’s General Store. Straub told Officer Gray that he was waiting for a ride, and looking for a phone someone loaned him. He was transported to jail and booked.
