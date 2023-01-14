Officers were called to a local business after a woman was believed to be smoking meth in the restroom.
On Jan. 5, Tahlequah Police Lt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to Lowe's in regard to a woman possibly doing drugs in the restroom. The caller said a woman was talking to herself in one of the stalls and she could smell something burning. Qualls found Brittany Childs in one of the stalls and asked her to speak with him. Childs had uncontrollable movements in her facial features, arms, and hands. Qualls said it appeared she was under the influence of methamphetamine. Officers patted her down and found a baggie of meth in her pocket. Officer Steven Smith found a glass smoking pipe in a purse Childs had on her. Childs admitted to smoking meth earlier in the day but she denied smoking in the bathroom. Childs was transported to jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
Lt. Matt Frits responded to the Bertha Parker Bypass near Park Hill Road just after 3 a.m., Jan. 10 due to a possible domestic. Frits arrived to find an intoxicated Ladawna Pinto and a 16-year-old boy. The woman was unsteady on her feet and almost fell to the ground. Officer Raquel Reed was about to arrest Pinto when she jerked away. Pinto was taken to the ground and arrested. The juvenile admitted to consuming alcohol and transported to a local hotel where he was staying with his mother. The mother was cited for public intoxication and the boy was going to be released to her. However, he tried to run and was detained. The Office of Juvenile Affairs advised there were no detention facilities available, and the boy was taken to the hotel room. Frits was near his patrol vehicle when he heard what sounded like objects being thrown in the room and people yelling. The boy's mother said he was breaking stuff and Frits met with him again. The teenage reportedly said he didn't want to live and he was going to kill himself. He was placed in emergency detention at Northeastern Health System. Pinto was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of resisting arrest and public drunkenness.
On Jan. 10, Officer Bryan Swim was called to McDonald's after a woman supposedly tried paying with a counterfeit bill. Employees pointed Swim to where Kyra Smallen was located in the parking lot. They said she handed the clerk a $50 bill to pay for food. The bill was labeled, "Motion Picture Use, Movie Prop Use Only." Swim found marijuana on Smallen, who was booked on tribal charges of possession of marijuana and fraud/counterfeit.
