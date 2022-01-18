A man who was hallucinating claimed he was a prophet as he fled from police officers.
On Jan. 13, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Atwoods on a report of a man screaming at someone he saw in the parking lot. Christopher Williams allegedly told employees he had a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun. When Leatherwood arrived, Williams already left the area, but he was found at Mimosa Avenue and the Bertha Parker Bypass. A foot pursuit ensued and Williams was caught and taken into custody near Reasor’s. Williams had thrown a bottle of Pepsi in the grass at Tahlequah Drug Co. as he was fleeing. The officer said Williams, a Native, yelled that Leatherwood wasn’t a marshal, and that he couldn’t kill him. Leatherwood stated Williams was yelling that he was a prophet as he ran. Officers found a crystal-like substance on Williams. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges for littering, public intoxication, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. On Jan. 17, officers found a sawed-off shotgun where the foot pursuit started.
Officer Bronson McNiel was asked to assist the Department of Human Services in removal of three minor children from a home on Jan. 14. A DHS worker advised they would be taking the children into custody, and they had been looking for them all day. McNiel found the mother, who advised to contact Tammie McKee to pick up the kids. They were told where McKee was, and DHS said they had already been to the residence but no one answered the door. When McNiel went to the house, McKee opened the door and appeared hostile. She acknowledged the kids were inside, but said she wanted to see a judge’s order before letting them go. McKee claimed she was never served papers, then slammed the door. McNiel knocked and the door opened. McKee repeated she wasn’t served papers and yelled at the children that they were being made to leave. McKee tried to push the door closed, but McNiel forced it open and grabbed the woman's arm. He told McKee she was under arrest and she began resisting. McKee was taken to jail for obstruction.
Ana Aguilar was arrested Jan. 15 after she was found unconscious in a bathroom at Dewain’s Place. Officer Jacob Robertson found Aguilar lying on the floor with a man who was holding her head away from the wall. Aguilar awoke and began hitting her head on the wall, and EMS was called. The woman was belligerent and was advised to calm down, since EMS was on the way. EMS checked on Aguilar and said her vitals were good. She said she came to the bar alone, but bartenders said the man who was with Aguilar had already left. Aguilar was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
On Jan. 10, Sgt. Leatherwood was called to Rum Runners in regard to a suspicious person. An employee advised a man with tattoos on his face had caused a disturbance. Leatherwood patrolled the area and found Rusty James acting erratically. James appeared under the influence of methamphetamine and was told he was going to be arrested. Leatherwood was going to pat the man down before he handcuffed him, and when James pulled out his pocket, a bag of meth fell out. James also had a needle and syringe in his sock. He was transported to city jail and booked on municipal charges.
