A domestic assault was captured on surveillance video at a local motel.
On Jan. 13, Tahlequah Police Officer Caleb Murray was dispatched to Roadway Inn in reference to a domestic. The victim said she was sleeping in her room when Adam Eugene Adair entered the room and began to argue with her. She said she tried to leave, but Adair brought her back into the room and assaulted her. Murray could see blood on the bed and on the wall outside the room. Video footage of the attack was provided to officers. Adair couldn't be found at a separate location, but he eventually came to the jail to turn himself in. Adair was booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery.
On Jan. 13, Officer Bryan Swim responded to Morgan Street in regard to an intoxicated man who was trespassing in a house that was under renovation. Robert White Jr. was found walking out of the structure and admitted to consuming half a bottle of vodka. The homeowner didn't want to press charges, and White was taken to jail for tribal charges of public drunkenness.
Officer Murray was called to McDonald's Jan. 13 because of a reported disturbance.
Larry Adair was in the parking lot and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Adair denied using methamphetamine but he admitted to smoking marijuana. Adair was transported to jail and booked for public intoxication.
