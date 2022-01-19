A man was found passed out drunk in the middle of the day along the city bike trail.
On Jan. 17, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to Water Avenue and Guinn Street on a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground near the trail. Bronson Blackburn was found asleep, and Scott had a difficult time waking him. The man reeked of alcohol and was supposedly wearing a bag. Scott asked dispatch to check on the man’s information and noticed two bottles of vodka, an empty one on the ground and the other in Blackburn’s clothes. Dispatch advised Blackburn had warrants and Scott arrested him. Scott searched the man’s bag and found two DayQuil bottles, marijuana, and a smoking device. Blackburn was transported to jail, and allegedly told Scott he was going to beat him up when his handcuffs were off. Blackburn bowed up to Scott as the two stood outside of the jail, and he was taken to the ground. Blackburn refused to cooperate during the booking process and was taken to the ground a second time. He was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and the warrant.
Officer Thomas Donnell was called to North Mission Avenue on a report of a domestic dispute on Jan. 5. The office made contact with the caller, who said he was assaulted by Lori Vintges. Donnell made contact with the woman outside and asked her to come inside to speak. The victim said Vintges had been drinking and she began hitting him. He said he was unable to defend himself since he was in a wheelchair. The man was asked if he wanted to press charges, and he said he wanted his phone back. Donnell searched for the phone and asked Vintges to look inside her purse. There was a phone, but the woman claimed it belonged to her daughter. Donnell said he walked out of the room and Vintges did so a short time later. Dispatch called the man’s number that was listed, and Donnell could hear a phone vibrating in a drawer inside the room he and Vintges were just in. The phone was the same one found in the woman’s purse, and she admitted to hiding it. Vintges was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
On Jan. 15, Officer Lane Cobb responded to Scholars Inn in regard to a domestic disturbance. Dispatch advised Christopher Luethje fled the property and the caller was still at the apartment. The caller said Luethje and she had gotten back from Ned’s, and they began to argue. She said she told the man to leave and pushed him outside when he refused. Lt. Bryan Qualls advised he found Luethje a few buildings away and escorted him back to the apartment. Luethje explained what happened with officers and said a family member was on the way from the Woodall area to pick him up. Cobb noticed the man appeared intoxicated, and Luethje said he consumed three pitchers of beer while at Ned’s. Luethje asked the family member for a location, and the person had not left the residence. Cobb said it was discovered that the family member wasn’t coming to get Luethje, so he was arrested for public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.