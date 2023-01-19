Two people were arrested after officers recovered fentanyl during a traffic stop.
On Jan. 14, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Lane Cobb was conducting surveillance on a residence with ongoing drug activity when he observed a black truck pull up. Cobb could see Timothy Timmons come outside and hand Kristen McClanahan something. Timmons got in the vehicle and they drove off. Cobb could see several items hanging from the rearview mirror and conducted a traffic stop. McClanahan pulled into a residence on College Avenue and told Cobb she lived there. She said she was coming from Walmart and claimed she came straight to her house after leaving the store, even though the office saw her at another house. Cobb asked dispatch to see if Cherokee County Sheriff's Office had their K-9 deputy available. Deputy James Carver and his K-9 arrived and conducted an air sniff. Carver advised his dog didn't alert on the vehicle for narcotics. Dispatch said Timmons was wanted and he was arrested. Cobb searched the immediate area where the man was sitting in the vehicle and found what he believed to be methamphetamine stuffed between the passenger seat and the center console. The substance tested positive for fentanyl. Timmons and McClanahan denied any knowledge of the drug and they were both transported to jail. Timmons was booked for his warrant and possession of a controlled dangerous substance while McClanahan was booked for obstruct driver's view and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Both are tribal members.
On Jan. 14, Officer Caleb Murray responded to Walmart for a man who made fraudulent returns on clothing items. Devyn Brown obtained cash when he returned clothes he selected while in the store. He then selected merchandise from hardware and two beers and paid for the items with the cash he got. Brown was arrested for petit larceny, obstruction, and trespassing.
Officer Steven Smith was called to Walmart Jan. 13 to investigate a shoplifting incident. Employees said Joy West concealed pens and stickers in her purse and failed to pay for the items. Employees also said West has been banned from the store for quite some time. West was arrested for petit larceny and trespassing.
